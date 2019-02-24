  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chitrakoot abduction & murder case: After 12 days, bodies of 5-year old twins recovered; 6 held

    By
    |

    Bjopal, Feb 24: A businessman's six-year-old twins were found dead on the banks of the Yamuna in Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh Sunday morning after they were abducted from a in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot on February 12.

    According to the police, the boys were thrown alive into the river with their hands and legs tied.

    Chitrakoot abduction & murder case: After 12 days, bodies of 5-year old twins recovered; 6 held
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    Shreyansh and Priyansh Rawat were kidnapped at gunpoint from their school bus near Nayagaon in Chitrakoot. Their family lives in UP side of Chitrakoot and they studied in school which in on MP side of Chitrakoot.

    Also Read | J&K: Another youth abducted from Shopian, seventh in four days

    The Special Task Force arrested six people allegedly involved in the crime and they led the police to the site from where they had thrown the children.

    Speaking to media, MP CM Kamal Nath said,''I spoke to victims' father. The politics behind it will also be uncovered. Whose flag was there on the vehicle in which they were travelling, police is exposing all that. Opposition is scared because there ppl are involved.''

    Meanwhile, the discovery of the bodies triggered widespread protests in Chitrakoot where thousands of people came out on the road and ransacked the Jankikund shopping complex close to where the children were kidnapped on the MP side.

    Read more about:

    abduction kidnapping madhya pradesh

    Story first published: Sunday, February 24, 2019, 15:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue