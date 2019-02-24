Chitrakoot abduction & murder case: After 12 days, bodies of 5-year old twins recovered; 6 held

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bjopal, Feb 24: A businessman's six-year-old twins were found dead on the banks of the Yamuna in Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh Sunday morning after they were abducted from a in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot on February 12.

According to the police, the boys were thrown alive into the river with their hands and legs tied.

Shreyansh and Priyansh Rawat were kidnapped at gunpoint from their school bus near Nayagaon in Chitrakoot. Their family lives in UP side of Chitrakoot and they studied in school which in on MP side of Chitrakoot.

The Special Task Force arrested six people allegedly involved in the crime and they led the police to the site from where they had thrown the children.

Speaking to media, MP CM Kamal Nath said,''I spoke to victims' father. The politics behind it will also be uncovered. Whose flag was there on the vehicle in which they were travelling, police is exposing all that. Opposition is scared because there ppl are involved.''

Meanwhile, the discovery of the bodies triggered widespread protests in Chitrakoot where thousands of people came out on the road and ransacked the Jankikund shopping complex close to where the children were kidnapped on the MP side.