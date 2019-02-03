  • search
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chit fund scam: High drama in Kolkata as Cops detain CBI officers outside police chief's residence

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 03: A team of CBI officials were detained and taken to a local police station by Kolkata Police as they reached the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar to question him in connection with the chit fund scam case.

    Image tweeted by ANI

    According to the reports, a team of the investigating agency arrived at Kumar's residence in the evening in connection with the chit fund scam were stopped outside the IPS officer's house, following which some CBI officers were forcefully taken to police station.

    Earlier on Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had extended her support to Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who has been summoned by the CBI, accusing the BJP of pursuing political vendetta.

    The chief minister alleged that the saffron party was "misusing power to take control of the police and all other institutions".

    "The highest levels of the BJP leadership are doing the worst kind of political vendetta. Not only are political parties their targets, they are misusing power to take control of the police and destroy all institutions. We condemn this," Banerjee tweeted.

    The CBI has been trying to locate Kumar to question him in connection with Rose Valley and Saradha ponzi scam cases and might arrest him as the last resort.

    Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre, did not even attend a meeting with Election Commission officials who had gone to Kolkata to review election preparedness.

    More kolkata NewsView All

    Read more about:

    saradha chit fund scam cbi kolkata mamata banerjee

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue