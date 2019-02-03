Chit fund scam: High drama in Kolkata as Cops detain CBI officers outside police chief's residence

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Feb 03: A team of CBI officials were detained and taken to a local police station by Kolkata Police as they reached the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar to question him in connection with the chit fund scam case.

According to the reports, a team of the investigating agency arrived at Kumar's residence in the evening in connection with the chit fund scam were stopped outside the IPS officer's house, following which some CBI officers were forcefully taken to police station.

Earlier on Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had extended her support to Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who has been summoned by the CBI, accusing the BJP of pursuing political vendetta.

The chief minister alleged that the saffron party was "misusing power to take control of the police and all other institutions".

"The highest levels of the BJP leadership are doing the worst kind of political vendetta. Not only are political parties their targets, they are misusing power to take control of the police and destroy all institutions. We condemn this," Banerjee tweeted.

The CBI has been trying to locate Kumar to question him in connection with Rose Valley and Saradha ponzi scam cases and might arrest him as the last resort.

Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre, did not even attend a meeting with Election Commission officials who had gone to Kolkata to review election preparedness.