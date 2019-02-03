CBI-police Showdown: Detained probe agency officials released; Mamata launches dharna

Kolkata, Feb 03: In a face-off between the Centre and the West Bengal government, the Kolkata Police Sunday evening reportedly detained a CBI team which had reached the city's Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. residence.to question him in connection with ponzi scam cases.

According to the reports, a team of the investigating agency arrived at Kumar's residence in the evening in connection with the chit fund scam were stopped outside the IPS officer's house, following which some CBI officers were forcefully taken to police station.

Hitting out at the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of trying to organise a coup in the state. She also alleged that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was directing the CBI to harass political opponents, as per orders of the prime minister.

"Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are trying to organise a coup in the state as we had organised the opposition rally on January 19. We were aware that the CBI will attack us after we organised the rally," Banerjee said, referring to the Brigade rally attended by leaders of about 20 opposition parties. Banerjee said the CBI's action is politically vindictive.

Mamata Banerjee said, "Attack on my forces is an attack on federalism. I will sit on a dharna from today. Without notice, you are coming to Kolkata Police Commissioner's house. We could have arrested CBI but we left. I do not fear Modi, won't be bogged down."

The CBI has been trying to locate Kumar to question him in connection with Rose Valley and Saradha ponzi scam cases and might arrest him as the last resort, the officials said. The IPS officer, who led a Special Investigation Team of West Bengal Police probing the scams, needs to be questioned regarding missing documents and files but he has not responded to notices to appear before the agency, they said.

When the CBI team reached Kumar's residence, it was stopped outside by officials and sentries, they said.

A team of Kolkata Police officers rushed to the spot to speak to the CBI officials and tried to enquire whether they had required documents to question Kumar.

A statement was issued Sunday from Kolkata Police, dismissing reports of him being missing from work.

"Please take note that not only is the CP Kolkata available in the city, but has also been attending office on a regular basis, with the exception of January 31, 2019, when he was on leave for a day. All concerned may please take note that if any news is spread without proper verification, Kolkata Police will initiate strict legal action against defamation of both the CP Kolkata and Kolkata Police," the police said.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien tweeted, asking if BJP was planning a coup by sending 40 CBI officers to the home of the police commissioner.

BJP planning a constitutional coup ? 40 CBI officials surround Kolkata Police Commissioner’s home. Destruction of institutions goes on unabated. Our demand in #Parliament on Mon. Modi has to go. We are reaching out and sharing this with all Oppn parties who want to #SaveDemocracy — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) February 3, 2019

Earlier on Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had extended her support to Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who has been summoned by the CBI, accusing the BJP of pursuing political vendetta.

The chief minister alleged that the saffron party was "misusing power to take control of the police and all other institutions".

"The highest levels of the BJP leadership are doing the worst kind of political vendetta. Not only are political parties their targets, they are misusing power to take control of the police and destroy all institutions. We condemn this," Banerjee tweeted.