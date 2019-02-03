CBI to move Supreme Court against detention of agency officials by Kolkata Police

Kolkata, Feb 03: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will move the Supreme Court on Monday against the West Bengal government for obstructing the CBI from interrogating Kolkata Police Commissioner in relation to the Saradha Chit Fund Scam case

"Tomorrow the CBI will approach the Supreme Court on the matter as the West Bengal police is not cooperating," ANI quoted CBI interim chief M Nageshwar Rao as saying.

Earlier in the evening Rao accused Rajeev Kumar of destroying evidence in the chit fund cases.

Backing the CBI officers move, Nageshwar Rao said that there is evidence against Rajeev Kumar and he has been instrumental in causing the destruction of this evidence and obstructing justice.

"We are investigating these chit fund cases as per the directions of the SC. A SIT has been constituted by the West Bengal government prior to SC's direction under the chairmanship of Rajeev Kumar, who is currently the Kolkata police commissioner," Rao added.

The CBI interim chief alleged that the West Bengal government is not co-operating with the agency in investigating the chit fund scams. "They have taken charge of all the evidence, seized all the documents.They have not been cooperating with us in handing over all the documents and a lot of evidence has been destroyed or caused to disappear," Rao said.

"We are contacting our senior law officers about the Kolkata incident. Whatever they suggest will be followed," Nageshwar Rao told news agency ANI .

In May 2014 the Supreme Court had handed over the investigation of Saradha chit fund case to CBI.

A team of CBI officers was stopped from entering the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in Kolkata on Sunday when they had gone to question him in connection with chit fund scam cases.