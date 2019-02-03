Chit fund cases: Kolkata top cop destroyed evidence, says Interim CBI chief

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Feb 03: Interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao on Sunday accused Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar of destroying evidence in the chit fund cases.

Backing the CBI officers move, Nageshwar Rao said that there is evidence against Rajeev Kumar and he has been instrumental in causing the destruction of this evidence and obstructing justice.

"We are investigating these chit fund cases as per the directions of the SC. A SIT has been constituted by the West Bengal government prior to SC's direction under the chairmanship of Rajeev Kumar, who is currently the Kolkata police commissioner," Rao added.

The CBI interim chief alleged that the West Bengal government is not co-operating with the agency in investigating the chit fund scams. "They have taken charge of all the evidence, seized all the documents.They have not been cooperating with us in handing over all the documents and a lot of evidence has been destroyed or caused to disappear," Rao said.

"We are contacting our senior law officers about the Kolkata incident. Whatever they suggest will be followed," Nageshwar Rao told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the CBI has sought time from West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to discuss the ongoing issue.

A team of CBI officers was stopped from entering the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in Kolkata on Sunday when they had gone to question him in connection with chit fund scam cases.