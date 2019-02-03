  • search
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chit fund cases: Kolkata top cop destroyed evidence, says Interim CBI chief

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 03: Interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao on Sunday accused Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar of destroying evidence in the chit fund cases.

    Backing the CBI officers move, Nageshwar Rao said that there is evidence against Rajeev Kumar and he has been instrumental in causing the destruction of this evidence and obstructing justice.

    Nageswar Rao

    "We are investigating these chit fund cases as per the directions of the SC. A SIT has been constituted by the West Bengal government prior to SC's direction under the chairmanship of Rajeev Kumar, who is currently the Kolkata police commissioner," Rao added.

    The CBI interim chief alleged that the West Bengal government is not co-operating with the agency in investigating the chit fund scams. "They have taken charge of all the evidence, seized all the documents.They have not been cooperating with us in handing over all the documents and a lot of evidence has been destroyed or caused to disappear," Rao said.

    Also Read Mamata slams Centre, says CBI action against Kolkata Police chief 'politically vindictive'

    "We are contacting our senior law officers about the Kolkata incident. Whatever they suggest will be followed," Nageshwar Rao told news agency ANI.

    Meanwhile, the CBI has sought time from West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to discuss the ongoing issue.

    A team of CBI officers was stopped from entering the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in Kolkata on Sunday when they had gone to question him in connection with chit fund scam cases.

    More kolkata NewsView All

    Read more about:

    cbi kolkata mamata banerjee

    Story first published: Sunday, February 3, 2019, 22:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue