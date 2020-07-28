YouTube
    Chirag Paswan speaks to Thackeray, seeks CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput case

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 28: Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan said on Tuesday that he has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to order a CBI probe into the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

    Chirag Paswan
    Chirag Paswan

    Paswan said he spoke to the Shiv Sena chief on Monday. He tweeted that Thackeray told him that the Mumbai Police is questioning everyone whose name has cropped up in the case and that those found guilty will not be spared.

    "I asked the chief minister to order a CBI probe. He assured me that the Mumbai Police is probing the case with all seriousness and he will order a CBI probe if it is felt that this is required," Paswan said.

    The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

