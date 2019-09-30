Chinmayanand case: No permission for Cong march in support of UP law student

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Lucknow, Sep 30: Congress leader Jitin Prasada was refused to take out a march in Uttar Pradesh in support of the Shahjahanpur law student, who had accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape.

"UP is no Kashmir yet today I am in preventive custody for simply wanting to highlight the plight of the Shahjahnpur rape victim. This BJP govt has no qualms in quashing an individual's fundamental rights!", Jitin Prasada tweeted after he was taken to preventive custody ahead of the 'padyatra'.

"Congress today wanted to hold a march to highlight the plight of the Shahjahanpur rape victim but the local administration is not allowing it. Tell me how is this not a violation of law? It's unfortunate," Prasada said in an audio message.

The 'nyay yatra' by the Congress was in support of the girl student who had levelled rape allegations against BJP leader and former union minister Swami Chinmayanand.

The 23-year-old student has been in judicial custody for allegedly extorting Chinmayanand. The student has accused the BJP leader of raping and physically exploiting her for over a year.

Chinmayanad is also under 14-day judicial custody after being arrested by the SIT. However, he is presently undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow after he complained of chest pain in jail.