Chinmayanand case: Law student, who accused BJP leader of rape, arrested in extortion case

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Lucknow, Sep 25: The 23-year-old law student who alleged that BJP leader and former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape has been arrested in the extortion case.

On September 21, the SIT had booked the law student and three of her friends for extortion and removing evidence. The Allahabad High Court had on Monday refused to grant a stay on possible arrest to the law student.

Last week, the special probe team had arrested Chinmayanand on a complaint from the law student who has accused the BJP leader of rape and blackmail. However, the police had also arrested three other men for allegedly trying to extort money from the former Union minister. The student was also booked on the same charge.

The case

A postgraduate student, who studied at a college run by Chinmayanand's ashram, has alleged that she was raped and physically exploited by the 72-year-old for over a year.

In the video posted on Facebook, the girl states that she is pursuing LLM from SS College. " A big leader of the saint society, who has destroyed the lives of several girls, has been threatening me with life," she can be heard as saying in the video.

UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape likely to be quizzed

Chinmayanand was arrested on Friday in the case. He has been booked under sections 354 D (stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Instead of IPC Section 376 (rape), he has been booked under IPC Section 376 C, which is usually applied in cases where a person abuses his position to "induce or seduce" a woman under his charge to have "sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape".

Chinmayananda was a three-time BJP MP and minister of state for internal security in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1999.