Chinese troops yet to return to pre-April positions, must disengagement at LAC, says Indian Army

New Delhi, July 16: Amid simmering tensions between India and China at Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, Indian Army has said that the process of complete disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh is "intricate" and requires constant verification.

The two sides remain committed to the objective of complete disengagement. This process is intricate and requires constant verification. They are taking it forward through regular meetings at diplomatic and military level," noted the statement.

The army said senior commanders of the Indian and Chinese military reviewed the progress on implementation of the first phase of disengagement and discussed further steps to ensure complete withdrawal of troops in the region.

According to reports, while there has been a pullback of Chinese troops from most areas, they are yet to return to pre-April positions.

The commanders held 15-hour-long negotiations in Chushul on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control(LAC) from 11 AM on Tuesday to 2 AM on Wednesday during which modalities for the complex disengagement process were extensively discussed.

"The senior commanders reviewed the progress on implementation of the first phase of disengagement and discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement," the Indian Army said in a statement.

"The two sides remain committed to the objective of complete disengagement. This process is intricate and requires constant verification. They are taking it forward through regular meetings at diplomatic and military level," it said.

The Indian delegation was led by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, while the Chinese side was headed by Major General Liu Lin, Commander of the South Xinjiang military region.

The army also said the talks between the two sides were consistent with the consensus reached between the Special Representatives of India and China on July 5 to discuss complete disengagement.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held telephonic talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on July 5 on the disengagement process. Doval and Wang are special representatives on the boundary question between the two countries.

It should be noted that during the 15-hour-long negotiations in Chushul on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control(LAC) on Wednesday, China had made it clear that it would not back off from Finger 4. Both India and China had reached an agreement to disengage in Galwan Valley, Hotsprings and Gogra and India has been demanding that Chinese troops must disengage from all the areas.