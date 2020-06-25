Chinese structures within 1 km of LAC has grown from 3 to 46: See satellite images

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 25: Satellite images of June 22 show that the Chinese observation posts were destroyed during the violent clash that took place at the Galwan Valley on June 15.

Satellite images from Maxar Technologies, which was put out by a Twitter handle @detresra_ show that between the clash that took place on June 15 and the talks on June 22, China had rebuilt defensive positions in the Galwan area just across the LAC inside Indian territory.

Adding this comparison between the 9-16 of June as well that shows the camp did indeed leave some time between may & june but debris arrived instead at the same spot --- via @reuters pic.twitter.com/2ddnB6Z4C3 — d-atis☠️ (@detresfa_) June 19, 2020

Lastly a camp there treated as a forward outpost makes a lot of sense since its "line of sight" would allow either side to watch the other's activities in the area, the only issue is this patch of land lies in #India as per the #China claim line pic.twitter.com/4ksv02k0sV — d-atis☠️ (@detresfa_) June 19, 2020

Further a tweet put out by Nathan Ruser, a researcher at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, which is an independent think-tank shows that a small outpost which led to the June 15 clash and was destroyed had grown hugely in size.

Ruser said, " these maps show the locations of all the Indian and Chinese structures, tents and vehicles within the Galwan Valley on both May 22 and June 22. Both India and China have injected a lot of infrastructure in the region. The Chinese troops are far more forward."

"Satellite imagery from the Galwan Valley on June 22nd shows that 'disengagement' really isn't the word that the government should be using. This gif shows the small outpost that sparked the June 15th clashes. It has grown hugely in size. Indian troops aren't dismantling this one," Ruser also said.

Satellite imagery from the Galwan Valley on June 22nd shows that 'disengagement' really isn't the word that the government should be using. This gif shows the small outpost that sparked the June 15th clashes. It has grown hugely in size. Indian troops aren't dismantling this one. pic.twitter.com/8Q78ftr3uW — Nathan Ruser (@Nrg8000) June 24, 2020

"The number of Chinese structures/tents and vehicles within 1km of the LAC has grown from 3 to 46 (1500% increase), the number of Indian structures ect has decreased to 17 from 84 in May (decrease of 80%)," Ruser further added.