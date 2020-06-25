  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chinese structures within 1 km of LAC has grown from 3 to 46: See satellite images

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 25: Satellite images of June 22 show that the Chinese observation posts were destroyed during the violent clash that took place at the Galwan Valley on June 15.

    Chinese structures within 1 km of LAC has grown from 3 to 46: See satellite images
    Image Courtesy: @detresfa_

    Satellite images from Maxar Technologies, which was put out by a Twitter handle @detresra_ show that between the clash that took place on June 15 and the talks on June 22, China had rebuilt defensive positions in the Galwan area just across the LAC inside Indian territory.

    Further a tweet put out by Nathan Ruser, a researcher at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, which is an independent think-tank shows that a small outpost which led to the June 15 clash and was destroyed had grown hugely in size.

    China ramps up military presence in friction points in Ladakh, other areas along LAC

    Ruser said, " these maps show the locations of all the Indian and Chinese structures, tents and vehicles within the Galwan Valley on both May 22 and June 22. Both India and China have injected a lot of infrastructure in the region. The Chinese troops are far more forward."

    "Satellite imagery from the Galwan Valley on June 22nd shows that 'disengagement' really isn't the word that the government should be using. This gif shows the small outpost that sparked the June 15th clashes. It has grown hugely in size. Indian troops aren't dismantling this one," Ruser also said.

    "The number of Chinese structures/tents and vehicles within 1km of the LAC has grown from 3 to 46 (1500% increase), the number of Indian structures ect has decreased to 17 from 84 in May (decrease of 80%)," Ruser further added.

    More INDO CHINA News

    Read more about:

    indo china line of actual control

    Story first published: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 8:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue