Chinese soldiers in civilian clothes pushed back by ITBP personnel, civilians

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 21: A group of Chinese soldiers had recently crossed the Indian border into Changthang village in Nyoma area, 135 kilometres east of Leh in Ladakh. The Chinese soldiers were in civilian clothes and were objecting to the local nomads allowing their cattle to graze in the area.

However they were forced to go back after strong protests from the local residents, who also informed the ITBP personnel in the area, a couple of days back. A video in circulation shows two Chinese vehicles with a group of soldiers in civilian clothes along with some camping material entering Indian territory. The video also shows them being forced to retreat after strong protests by local villagers, with ITBP personnel also swinging into action to confront the Chinese, according to a TOI report.

India expects further talks will ease tensions with China at LAC

The report while citing the video says that the Chinese soldiers entering into Indian territory is clear. The viral video was filmed by the locals there. The incident comes at a time when India and China are locked in a tense standoff along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.