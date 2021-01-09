Chinese soldier held on Indian side of LAC

New Delhi, Jan 09: A Chinese soldier was apprehended on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh in the South area of the Pangong Tso Lake.

The PLA soldier had transgressed across the LAC and was taken into custody by the Indian troops deployed in the area.

Troops from either sides have been deployed along the LAC since the standoff last year. Indian Army officials said that the Chinese soldier is being dealt as per the laid down procedures and circumstances.

India faces aggressive Chinese activity on its border on a sustained basis

India and China have maintained communication at the ground level to avoid any "misunderstandings and misjudgments" even as discussions continue for achieving complete disengagement in all friction areas, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Asked about the status of talks with the Chinese side over the border row, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the latest round of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) was held on December 18.

The two sides have agreed to hold the next round of senior commanders meeting, and are in constant communication through diplomatic and military channels in this regard, he said at an online media briefing.

"In the meantime, both sides have maintained communication at the ground level to avoid any misunderstandings and misjudgments even as discussions continue for achieving complete disengagement in all friction areas in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements to restore peace and tranquillity," Srivastava said.

On December 18, at a virtual meeting of the WMCC, both sides agreed to continue work towards ensuring complete disengagement of troops in all friction points along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh at the earliest.

The eighth and last round of military talks had taken place on November 6 during which both sides broadly discussed disengagement of troops from specific friction points.

According to officials, nearly 50,000 Indian Army troops are currently deployed in a high state of combat readiness in various mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh in sub-zero conditions as multiple rounds of talks between the two sides have not yielded any concrete outcome to resolve the stando