Why the Chinese are unlikely to disengage anytime soon

Chinese PLA undertaking fresh deployment with construction of revetments in finger areas

New Delhi, Feb 08: The People's Liberation Army of China is showing no signs of de-escalation despite completing nine rounds of talks with India, people familiar with the matter tell OneIndia.

The Chinese PLA has stepped up operations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

There has been fresh beefing up of artillery guns, surface to missile units and self propelled howitzers.

The PLA is undertaking fresh deployment in all the three sectors with fresh constructions of revetments in the finger area of Pangong Tso. There has also been fresh deployment of 35 military vehicles and four 155 mm PLZ 83 self propelled howitzers in sheds just 82 kilometres from the LAC across Ghuman in east Ladakh.

Sources say that there is additional deployment of vehicles, heavy equipment and new construction work is also taking place in the past month near the Rudok surveillance facility, which is 90 kilometres away from the LAC.

The PLA is also strengthening its positions around the Spanggur Tso with the induction of firepower and troops. The Chinese Army has also moved a surface to air missile unit near the PLA camp in Lhasa, which is 228 kilometres away from the Indian border. A new shelter comprising 5 barracks has also been observed across the Lipulekh pass along with multi barrel rocket launchers at the Rubinkha PLA camp, which is 23 kilometres away from the India-China Sri-junction.