Chinese PLA commissions modern barracks, station heavy artillery near disputed border with India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 06: The Chinese People's Liberation Army has commissioned new, modern barracks for its soldiers and station heavy artillery close to the disputed India-China border in the Nagri region of Tibet.

A report in the Chinese state media said that the permanent barracks had been constructed in the backdrop of the ongoing border tension. The older temporary housing facilities for the PLA's border troops in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) have been replaced, the report also added.

The report has not confirmed the numbers, but did give out photographs, which suggests that the deployment is very large. The new facility is located at an altitude of nearly 15,000 feet. The report by the China Central Television however did not share details about how long it took to build the barracks. It also did not reveal when the construction began, but did indicate a short construction time.

While facilitating the daily life of officers and soldiers to the greatest extent, the new generation barracks also highlights the concept of service and preparation for war, the report said. The PLA also released several photos of the new facility. They show the sprawling complex and also massive buildings and facilities to keep artillery guns.

Stairs and corridors in the dormitory area of officers and soldiers have been widened to facilitate the rapid assembly of personnel; the war preparation material warehouse and garages have been seamlessly connected to facilitate the rapid loading and dispatch of troops in emergency situations, the report also said.

In view of the high-cold and high-altitude environment of the plateau, the design and construction of the new generation of barracks focusses on heat preservation, energy saving and concealment, the report said.

The military commanders of India and China are scheduled to meet on October 12. Indian officials say that it would require multiple rounds of talks before the disengagement process is complete.