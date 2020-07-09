  • search
    Chinese national stopped at HP border by police

    New Delhi, July 09: A Chinese national who claimed to be a tourist to India, was stopped at Kaloha border on Wednesday in Himachal Pradesh.

    According to the SP of Kangra, the Chinese national said to come for tourism but he had not registered himself with tourism site of Himachal Pradesh govt.

    Chinese national stopped at HP border by police
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    The SP further said, he was asked for std requirements by the Himachal Pradesh govt - a within 72 hrs COVID-19 negative test and 5 days advance booking at a hotel. Those things were not with him.

    Coronavirus Vaccine: Cipla's remdesivir Cipremi launched in India, lowest priced drug for COVID-19

    The Chinese national has been detained in Kangra and kept in institutional quarantine.

    He will be tested for COVID-19 and further action will be taken as per the report of the test, the SP said.

    Meanwhile, China on Thursday said Chinese and Indian troops have taken "effective measures" to disengage at the Galwan Valley and other areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and the situation is "stable and improving," days after the two sides agreed on an expeditious withdrawal of soldiers from all the standoff points.

    The disengagement process of the troops on both sides began on Monday morning after a nearly two-hour telephonic conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 17:41 [IST]
