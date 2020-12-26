Chinese media’s reporting on supply of armed drones to Pakistan is just psy ops

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 26: In an article, the propaganda media of China wrote that the 50 Wing Loong II armed drones supplied by Beijing to Pakistan will be a nightmare to India.

These drones would be a headache for the Indian ground formations in the high altitude areas as the Indian military does not have the ability to respond to the new age stand-off weaponry, the Chinese propaganda media also wrote.

The media in China also wrote the the Chinese and Turkish drones have played a crucial role in Syria and Libya and had decimated the enemy defences. The report also said that the Indian ground formations will be simply unable to parry an attack by a large number of armed drones.

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan using drones to drop weapons across LOC for terrorists

A report in the Hindustan Times quoting a former air chief said that whether it is the Line of Actual Control or Line of Control, the airspace is monitored closely by radars. The armed drones will be shot down if they cross the lines, the report also said.

MP approves draft Love Jihad Law, fines & jail applicable | Oneindia News

India would however have to acquire weaponised drones and anti-drone systems as the unmanned aerial vehicles can be used to launch air to ground weapons without crossing both the LoC or LAC. Due to the. Israeli weaponised upgrade of the Heron taking time, India as of now does not have any armed drone system.