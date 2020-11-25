Chinese hawala racket: Money pumped into ISI to disrupt peace in India

China sees rising India as rival, wants to curb its ties with US, allies: Report

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 25: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has tracked down a Rs 1,000 crore hawala rung allegedly headed by the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

It was found that the hawala channel was supported by a Pakistan spy network to establish espionage networks in India. Sources tell OneIndia that the money raised through this racket was handed over to the ISI to undertake subversive activities in India.

It may be recalled that the Enforcement Directorate had registered a case in connection with the China hawala scam. The case was filed against Luo Sang alias Charlie Peng and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002.

Who is Charlie Peng, the alleged mastermind of the Chinese hawala racket in India

The Income Tax Department conducted raids against some Chinese individuals and their local associates for allegedly indulging in a money laundering racket involving Rs 1,000 crore using shell or dubious firms, the CBDT said.

It said the "subsidiary of Chinese company and its related concerns have taken over Rs 100 crore bogus advances from shell entities for opening businesses of retail showrooms in India".

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), that frames policy for the tax department, said the searches were launched based on credible inputs that a few Chinese individuals and their Indian associates were involved in money laundering and hawala transactions through a series of shell entities.

The Chinese national in question is Luo Sang alias Charlie Peng. The 42 year old Peng is allegedly holding a fake Indian Passport. He is accused of creating a web of sham companies which he used to launder hawala funds to and from China.

He has been orchestrating this racket for the past 3 years now. Investigations have shown that he was involved in the import and export of medical and electronic goods and also other items.

ED registers case under PMLA in China hawala scam

He is said to have got the fake passport from Manipur after he married a woman there.

He had also managed to get fake Aadhaar cards. He is also alleged to have bribed some Tibetans in Delhi and got work done through them.

Peng had been arrested in 2018 by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on charges of fraud and forgery. He was also accused of running an illegal money changer.