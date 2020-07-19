YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chinese companies linked to PLA come under scanner of Indian agencies

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 19: Security agencies are identifying Chinese companies operating in India, which have links in the past as well as present with the People's Liberation Army.

    Chinese companies linked to PLA come under scanner of Indian agencies

    Companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Tencent Holdings Limited, Huawei Technologies Company Limited and SAIC Motor Corporation Limited have been identified, source familiar with the developments tell OneIndia.

    Currently an assessment is being made to ascertain if continued operation of the companies linked with the Chinese PLA would pose any risk to national security.

    India will pay for govt's cowardice: Rahul Gandhi's latest on China

    The source said that Alibaba and Tencent are part of China's military civil-fusion and artificial intelligence projects. They pointed to the 2019 report of the US-China economic and security review commission which said under China's military civil fusion policy, government supported mechanisms including venture capital funds are used for leveraging the fruits of civil innovation for China's defence sector.

    The move comes in the wake of heightened tensions with China. The source cited above said that the assessment is on and it is important to determine the threat as it crucial for our national security.

    The Indian and Chinese military commanders have held several rounds of talks with regard to disengagement. The Chinese have been disengaging in various stand off points, but the Depsang Plains continues to pose a challenge in terms of the Chinese build up.

    More CHINA News

    Read more about:

    china india pla

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue