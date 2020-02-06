Chinese bride's kin misses wedding in Bengal due to Coronavirus travel ban

Kolkata, Feb 06: The outbreak of the noble coronavirus keeps away the family of a bride, her kins were unable to travel, the Chinese woman married an Indian man in East Midnapore, West Bengal on Wednesday.

Reportedly, due to outbreak of the coronavirus the bride's family who reside in China were unable to come to India hence the couple, who met seven years ago during a business deal in China, got married in a ceremony at the groom's home in Bengal.

The newly wedded bride Jiaqi, told news agency ANI, "My family is happy and well but they couldn't attend my wedding due to the virus scare. Flights between India and China have been suspended."

She also added that they will go back to China but do not know when. When everything is done, They will go back to China and complete the registry and other rituals of the marriage.

The groom, Pintu said they will have a ceremony in China too.

He added, "We wanted to get married here. We will have another function later in China."