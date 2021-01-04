Chinese billionaire, Alibaba founder Jack Ma suspected missing

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 05: There is speculation rife that Chinese billionaire Jack Ma is missing after reports surfaced that he has not made a public appearance for more than two months.

He has also not turned up for the final episode of his own talent show, Africa's Business Heroes that gives budding African entrepreneurs the chance to compete for for USD 1.5 million. He was supposed to one of the judges, but was replaced by Alibaba executive in the final episode aired in November.

His business empire, Ant Group has been under scrutiny by Beijing ever since he delivered a controversial speech on October 24 in Shanghai. He criticised the Chinese regulation system for stifling information and likened the global banking rules to an odd people's club.

He had said that today's financial system is the legacy of the Industrial Age. We must set up a new one for the next generation and young people. We must reform the current system, he also said.

In November officials in Beijing reprimanded Ma and suspended the USD 37 billion initial public offering of his Ant Group on the direct order of President Jinping, the Wall Street Journal had said in a report

A Bloomberg report said that he was then advised to remain in China before launching an anti-monopoly investigation into his Alibaba Group Holding on Christmas Eve. The Associated Press said that these moves are part of the Communist Party's efforts to curb the influence of tech companies as they move into the financial services sector at a time when Beijing is seeking to reduce financial risks.