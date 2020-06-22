Chinese Army confirms death of its officer during military level talks with India

New Delhi, June 22: A senior PLA officer said to be a commanding officer died in the battle, which took place at the Galwan Valley.

This was confirmed by the Chinese side during the military talks that were held with India today. Beijing had not till date put out the number of casualties. While Army sources tell OneIndia that 35 or more may have been killed or injured, Beijing has not put out an official figures as yet.

Meanwhile, Global Times, said that the reason why China did not release casualties number is that China also wants to avoid escalation. If China releases the number which is less than 20, the Indian government would again come under pressure.

Indian officials want to placate nationalists by making speculations on China's casualties to satisfy Indian hardliners, such as speculating that China lost more soldiers than India, the Global Times also said.