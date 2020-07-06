  • search
    Chinese aggressiveness, Pakistan’s violations discussed between PM and President

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 06: Amidst the ongoing stand off with China, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi called on President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

    The PM briefed Kovind on various issues pertaining to national and international importance. The PM's meeting with the President came two days after his visit to Ladakh, closer to the scene of the stand off between the Indian and Chinese armies.

    Sources tell OneIndia that the PM briefed the President about his visit to Ladakh and also the situation along the Line of Actual Control. PM Modi also spoke about the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control.

    Ceasefire violations by Pakistan goes up amidst China stand off

    The military assertiveness by the Chinese among the Line of Actual Control and elsewhere too were part of the discussions between the PM and President.

    Even as tensions continue to soar with China, India had kept all its diplomatic channels open. The talks between External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo was kept a secret for strategic reasons.

    A spokesperson for the United States had said, "we are closely monitoring the situation between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control. We note the Indian military has announced that 20 soldiers have died, and we offer our condolences to their families. Both India and China have expressed a desire to de-escalate, and we support a peaceful resolution of the current situation."

    There has been massive global support for India in midst of the stand off with China.

    Japan was the latest to join the International community in extending support to India.

    Japanese Ambassador on Friday said that it hopes for a peaceful resolution through dialogues. Japan opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, Ambassador, Satoshi Suzuki tweeted. Japan itself is engaged in a row with the Chinese with regard to the Senkaku Islands.

    China's aggressive stance along the India-China border fits with a larger a pattern of Chinese aggression in other parts of the world and these actions only confirm the true nature of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)," the White House had said on Wednesday.

    The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo also welcomed India's decision to ban Chinese mobile apps.

    Story first published: Monday, July 6, 2020, 8:42 [IST]
