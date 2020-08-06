YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Ram Temple
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    China’s unlawful, belligerent territorial aggression says US in letter of support to India

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 06: The United States has said that the closer relationship with India is all the more important in the wake of the tensions with China.

    China’s unlawful, belligerent territorial aggression says US in letter of support to India

    The US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs chief, Eliot Engel in a letter to Foreign Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar said, " we are writing jointly to demonstrate the strong bipartisan support for the US-India relationship. Members of both parties recognise that a strong US-India partnership will have on the trajectory of the 21st century. As PM Modi said in February this year, our ties are longer just another partnership. It is far greater and closer friendship."

    Hard talk on the hotline: India snubs China on step back suggestion

    This closer relationship is all the more important as India faces aggression from China along your shared border, which is part of the Chinese government's consistent pattern of unlawful and belligerent territorial aggression across the Indo-Pacific. The US will remain steadfast in support of India's efforts to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the letter also said.

    We acknowledge the ongoing serious security and counterterrorism concerns in the region and look forward to working with your government to address these concerns while upholding our shared commitments to the democratic values of freedoms on which are countries' bond was built, the letter also said.

    More UNITED STATES News

    Read more about:

    united states india us relations

    Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 9:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue