China's stand unchanged as it wants economic control in Pak, says Jaitley

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 14: Union Minister Arun Jaitley said that "China wants economic control in Pakistan", an hence its stand on Islamabad has remained the same since UPA's tenure.

The reaction came after China blocked UNSC move to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist.

Earlier on Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party hit out at Rahul Gandhi after the Congress chief said a "weak" Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scared of Xi Jinping and "not a word comes out of his mouth when China acts against India".

Gandhi's statement came after China, for the fourth time, blocked the move of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as a terrorist. The BJP, responding to the charges, said the Congress president should have used his proximity with China to influence its decision on Azhar.