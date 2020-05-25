China’s border foul play is to divert attention from its internal and international miseries

New Delhi, May 25: The fear of an economic collapse and the increasing resentment is what has led to China's adventurism at the Line of Actual Control.

The pandemic has hit China hard and the country has been facing a severe crisis. There are internal problems, apart from growing pressure from the international community which has accused the country of concealing information relating to the spread of the virus.

With several companies threatening to shut shop in China and move to other countries, there is this growing concern about economic concerns as well. While Chinese President, Xi Jinping faces no threat to his seat, there are uncomfortable questions that are being asked by the Chinese People's Consultative Conference, which is the country's most powerful political advisory.

In this backdrop the National People's Congress was called to discuss on the development plan for the next five years. This would give the Chinese leadership a platform to respond to both the internal and International issues.

Top officials in New Delhi tell OneIndia that, China's adventurism at the border is only aimed at creating a diversion. Their actions are more pre-emptive in nature to sidestep from the uncomfortable questions that the leadership would face. There is mounting pressure on the leadership to explain the handling of the pandemic. What has made matters worse is the pressure from the international community and the businesses moving away, the official also explained.

In this context, China has also been pushing Nepal to take an aggressive stance against India. Nepal had last week endorsed a new political map, showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura under its territory, amidst the border dispute with India.

Nepal's ruling Nepal Communist Party lawmakers also tabled a special resolution in Parliament demanding the return of Nepal's territory in Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh.

While officials in India do not say it in as many words, it is clear that the change in body language by Nepal is owing to the push made by China. The official cited above explained that the intention is to paint India in bad light and show it as the aggressor. China expects that this would help the leadership in changing the narrative back home as well as internationally. Hence, it is a ploy by China to turn the attention away from it, the officer further explained.

In addition to this, China also wants to divert attention from the issues in Hong Kong as well as Taiwan. The other issue for China is that India is leaning towards the United States. India, like several other nations is in favour of a probe to find out about how the virus originated. This does not bode well with China and it badly wants India to change its strategy, where siding with the United States is concerned.

Meanwhile the Chinese military has been fast increasing its troops in areas around Pangong Two Lake and Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. China is trying to send a clear signal that it is not ready to end the connfrontation with the Indian Army. The Chinese side has increased its presence in the Galwan Valley and has erected around 100 tents in the past two weeks. It has also been bringing in machinery for possible construction of bunkers, despite the stiff protest by the Indian troops.

In this backdrop Indian Army Chief, General M M Naravane paid a visit to the headquarters of the 14 Corps in Leh and reviewed the situation with the top commanders.