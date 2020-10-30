China wants to keep Finger 4 of Pangong Tso out of bounds: India rejects claim

New Delhi, Oct 30: China during the negotiations with India has made certain unacceptable demands with regard to de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

China suggested it would patrol till Finger 5 of Pangong Tso, whole India would patrol till Finger 3. This arrangement is unacceptable to India because Finger 4 will become part of occupied Aksai Chin.

Sources familiar with the developments tell OneIndia that if this proposal by the Chinese is accepted then Finger 4 becomes out of bounds. This has been outrightly rejected, the official said.

The Chinese perception of the LAC by a 1959 line runs through Finger 4 of the Pangong Tso lake. On the other hand, the Indian perception is that the line runs through Finger 8 of the lake. The People's Liberation Army has built a road right up to Finger 4 from Finger 8.

India has also rejected Beijing's proposal that the Army vacate Rezang La-Rechin La ridge line on the south bank of Pangong Tso. China had said that this could be the first part of the disengagement process.

After the military commander level talks held earlier this month, India and China said that both sides held that discussions were constructive and marked by enhanced understanding of each other's positions. India and China agree to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels. It was agreed at Sino-India talks to maintain dialogue for mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible, the Indian Army also said.

China on the other hand said that the talks were positive and constructive. The two sides had a sincere and in-depth exchange of views and enhanced understanding of each other's positions on the disengagement of their front line troops along the Line of Actual.

Control in the western sector of the India-China border, a joint press statement issued by Beijing said.

"Both sides are of the view that the meeting was positive and constructive, and agreed to earnestly implement the important understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, not to turn differences into disputes, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas," the statement read.

It also added that both sides have agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels and arrive at a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution and disengage as early as possible.

Sources said that India during the talks made it clear that it wants a complete de-escalation plan in the whole of eastern Ladakh. These would include the friction points at Chushul, Pangong Tso and Gogra Hotsprings. Further desolation has also been sought at Depsang-Daulat Beg Oldie, where there is a heavy PLA build up. However the PLA continues to insist that the Indian troops vacate the tactical heights which was pre-emptively occupied on the ridge line stretching from Thakung on the south bank of Pangong Tso, Rezang La and Reqin La.