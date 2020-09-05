China using Congress's shoulders to fire at India, alleges BJP

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 05: The BJP on Saturday cited a Chinese newspaper report to hit out at the Congress, alleging that India''s enemies were using the opposition party''s shoulders to fire at the country.

This is a classic definition of "anti-India stand", BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a press conference alleging that the Gandhi family has got "endorsement" from China and its president Xi Jinping.

Hitting back at the BJP, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Chinese have dared to "intrude" into our territory but the ruling party questions those who raise questions. "Stop betraying the country," he tweeted.

Earlier, Chinese daily Global Times had tweeted, "PM Narendra Modi and the BJP face huge pressure amid border tensions with China, as the Indian National Congress is waiting for a chance to shake the BJP''s rule by heavily criticizing failed domestic governance and risky foreign policy: expert."

Pulwama: BJP's Sambit Patra mutes Rahul Gandhi over his questions to Centre

Patra said this report by a daily controlled by the Chinese state seems to underline the country''s frustration after the Indian Army thwarted its attempts to violate the Line of Actual Control and, that China sees the Congress as a party which "runs" its agenda.

"The love between China and the Congress is out in open," the BJP leader said and claimed that it was linked to a MoU the Congress had signed with the Chinese Communist Party in 2008 which, he added, spoke of close relations between the two parties.

"Be it Pakistan, terrorists or China; why is this that all of them like the Congress," he asked, adding that Pakistan had included Congress leader Rahul Gandhi''s comments in its dossier against India in the United Nations after Article 370 was revoked.

Taking a swipe at Gandhi, he said, "Congratulations to Rahul Gandhi. You were earlier a hero of Pakistan. Now, you are a hero of China too. But you are a big zero for India. You are a hero for our enemies. China is in a disadvantageous position and is using the Congress''s shoulders to fire at India... This is a classic definition of anti-India stand."

Surjewala alleged that Modi is "scared" of even naming China but the BJP is lecturing others.

Patra also cited Gandhi''s meeting with the Chinese envoy during the Doklam crisis and alleged donations to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation by the Chinese embassy here to attack the opposition party.

Patra said Gandhi had described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "scared" of China and had suggested that Modi had surrendered, adding that now the enemy is "using" the Congress leader to target India.

"The name Xi Jinping now sounds a lot like Sonia Xin and Rahul Ping," he said, mocking the Congress leaders.