China urges India to severely punish those responsible for border conflict

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 17: China has urged India to severely punish those responsible for the conflict.

China's foreign minister, Wang Yi said India must severely punish those responsible for the convict and also control its frontline troops. Reuters while quoiting the Chinese Foreign Ministry also said that both nations have agreed to resolve the border clash in a fair way.

The report also added that both nations would find ways to de-escalate the tensions as soon as possible.

Galwan valley area has always belonged to China: Foreign Ministry of China

On Tuesday the Chinese military alleged that the Indian troops again crossed the Line of Actual Control in the Galwan Valley region and "purposefully launched provocative attacks", leading to "severe clashes and casualties."

The state-run Global Times newspaper quoted the People's Liberation Army Western Theatre Command spokesperson as saying that "Indian troops again crossed the line of actual control in the Galwan Valley region and purposefully launched provocative attacks, leading to severe clashes and casualties." It did not elaborate.

There was no immediate reaction from the Indian side.

An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, in the first such incident involving fatalities after a gap of 45 years and signalling a massive escalation in the five-week border standoff in the sensitive region.

The Army said India lost an officer and two soldiers during the violent face-off, while there were casualties on the Chinese side as well. The extent of casualties on the Chinese side is not immediately clear.