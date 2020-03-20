  • search
    China to hold video conference on coronavirus; Indian to participate

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 20: Indian officials will participate in a video conference being hosted by China on Friday during which representatives from more than 10 countries of the Eurasian and South Asian region will deliberate on prevention and control of the coronavirus pandemic.

    China's Ambassador to India Sun Weidong announced that China will hold a video conference with more than 10 countries in Eurasia and South Asia on prevention and control of COVID-19 on Friday.

    'China will support and assist its friendly neighbours in the spirit of solidarity amid adversity,' he said on Twitter.

    Asked whether India will attend the video conference called by China on coronavirus, Ministry of External Affairs officials answered in the affirmative.

    They said officials led by Ministry of Health will participate in the conference.

    Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 14:22 [IST]
