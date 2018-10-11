China selling drones to Pakistan vindicates India’s stand of defying US sanction threats

New Delhi, Oct 11: Within a week of India and Russia signing a deal on S-400 missile system that will make five squadrons of Indian Air Force, the decision of China selling 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan raises not only concern of India but also vindicates India's stand to go ahead with this deal defying the US threat. China supplying drones will be the biggest deal of its kind between the two countries. However, the cost of the deal has not yet been revealed.

But for a country like Pakistan which is facing a severe crisis of foreign exchange that the country is even neck deep into debt and impacting its oil supply, buying arms and ammunition is really strange. Actually most of such deals are made to pinch India. "China is working in Pakistan on various projects including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), they are developing Karachi port that will give a big boost to One Belt, One Road (OBOR) to access many places of importance. So it is not correct to say that India is working on these defence deals with Russia without any meaning. India is taking all these measures to prepare itself all possible threats that it encounters every moment," Indrani Talukdar told Oneindia.

The recent test of Ghauri missile is also a big thread to India so it must remain ready for any eventuality. China with the help of Pakistan is trying and will try to push India to the wall. Its every decision goes against India. Sources said that China is the biggest hurdle in India getting permanent place in security council. On the issue of terrorism, China is constantly causing trouble for India especially on the issue of Masood Azhar. Former foreign secretary Shashank said that India is the biggest victim of terrorism and Pakistan is known to be the biggest perpetrator of terrorism still China supports Pakistan to keep India at bay.

Shashank said that India-Russia relation is very important as it is Russia that will push the case of India for permanent member of security council. It was Russia that had pushed the case of India for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Similarly Russia keeps on talking about reform in security council with inclusion of India as permanent member.

But Russia aligning with China has made some confusion. Indrani Talukdar said, "Relation between Russia and China are marriage of convenience possibly to elude hegemony of the US while India and Russia relations are based on faith, understanding, mutual respect and mutual concern for growth and security. It always remained the same without any aberrations. Russia had never put any condition before entering into any deal with India. As far as the time period of 1990s are concerned, Russia itself was struggling with disintegration of erstwhile USSR while India was trying to come to terms with opening its economy to the world. There was no policy shift even former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was close to Russia during his tenure despite having nuclear deal with the US."

So possible deployment of S-400 along border will make the difference and the possible helicopter deal with Russia will also help increasing capability of Indian forces. India has a long land border besides managing security from Bay of Bengal to Arabian sea with neighbours like Pakistan and China make it all the more important to have utmost defence preparedness.