China says it has a better missile than BrahMos and Pakistan would buy it

New Delhi, Oct 17: The Chinese say that Pakistan is a potential buyer of a new supersonic missile which may be better than the BrahMos rocket system developed by India and Russia.

According to a report in the state media, the Chinese HD-1 supersonic missile will have little competition in the international market.

The report said that Islamabad could opt for it because of its potential to penetrate the anti missile defence platforms. Global Times while quoting a company statement said, "developed by the south China-based Guangdong Hongda Blasting Company, the "HD-1 is a comprehensive weapon system consisting of missile, launch, command and control, target indication and comprehensive support systems."

The report while quoting Wei Dongxu, a Beijing based military analyst said, " the HD-1's advanced solid fuel ramjet needs less fuel than its competitors, rendering the lighter missile able to fly faster and farther."

He also said that Pakistan and the Middle Eastern countries are likely to show interest given the weapon's potential to break anti-missile systems at supersonic speeds. He termed the BrahMos as a more expensive, less useful supersonic cruise missile developed by India and Russia.