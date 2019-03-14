'China's UNSC membership your great-grandfather's 'gift': BJP tells Rahul

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 14: Hitting out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi's earlier tweet over JeM chief Masood Azhar's blocked listing, the Bharatiya Janata Party blamed Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister and Rahul Gandhi's great grandfather for the situation.

BJP said,"China wouldn't be in UNSC had your great grandfather not 'gifted' it to them at India's cost. India is undoing all mistakes of your family. Be assured that India will win the fight against terror. Leave it to PM Modi while you keep cosying up with the Chinese envoys secretly," the party tweeted.

China once again blocked a proposal in the UN Security Council on Wednesday to enlist Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as an international terrorist despite his outfit carrying out the ghastly Pulwama attack.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after China, for the fourth time, blocked the move of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as a terrorist.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said a "weak" Modi was scared of Xi Jinping and "not a word comes out of his mouth when China acts against India".