China’s disengagement proposal under discussion: Decision soon say sources

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 15: India is looking into the proposals made by China amidst the border row. India received a new set of proposals to restart the withdrawal of troops from the friction points alone the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

These proposals were reviewed at a meeting of Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. China had during the corps commander level talks conveyed to India its new disengagement proposal.

Sources tell OneIndia that the matter is under discussion and a decision regarding the same would be taken soon.

It may be recalled that the disengagement proposal was made earlier as well. However the same was stalled as the Chinese PLA refused to completely disengage from several friction points along the LAC such as Depsang Y Junction, norther bank of Pangong Tso and Gogra Post.

After the military commander level talks held on Monday, India and China said that both sides held that discussions were constructive and marked by enhanced understanding of each other's positions. India and China agree to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels. It was agreed at Sino-India talks to maintain dialogue for mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible, the Indian Army also said.

China on the other hand said that the talks were positive and constructive. The two sides had a sincere and in-depth exchange of views and enhanced understanding of each other's positions on the disengagement of their front line troops along the Line of Actual.

Control in the western sector of the India-China border, a joint press statement issued by Beijing said.

"Both sides are of the view that the meeting was positive and constructive, and agreed to earnestly implement the important understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, not to turn differences into disputes, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas," the statement read.

It also added that both sides have agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels and arrive at a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution and disengage as early as possible.

Sources tell OneIndia that India during the talks made it clear that it wants a complete de-escalation plan in the whole of eastern Ladakh. These would include the friction points at Chushul, Pangong Tso and Gogra Hotsprings. Further desolation has also been sought at Depsang-Daulat Beg Oldie, where there is a heavy PLA build up. However the PLA continues to insist that the Indian troops vacate the tactical heights which was pre-emptively occupied on the ridge line stretching from Thakung on the south bank of Pangong Tso, Rezang La and Reqin La.