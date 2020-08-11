“China’s diplomatic priority is to maintain peace with India”

New Delhi, Aug 11: China has said that maintaining peace along the disputed boundary with India is one of China's diplomatic priorities.

Responding to a question about China's diplomatic priorities, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said said, for the China India relationship, the two sides should jointly safeguard peace and security in the border areas and maintain a steady and sound development of bilateral ties, he said.

"We will continue to deepen strategic mutual trust and expand shared interests with our neighbours and other developing countries" a statement posted on the Chinese foreign ministry's website said.

It may be recalled that last month, India had rejected China's contention that disengagement had been completed at most locations along their disputed border.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava during the weekly briefing said that there has been some progress towards disengagement and de-escalation along the LAC. However the process is far from complete, he also said.

There has been some progress made towards this objective, but the disengagement process has not yet been completed, he also said.