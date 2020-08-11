YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    “China’s diplomatic priority is to maintain peace with India”

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 11: China has said that maintaining peace along the disputed boundary with India is one of China's diplomatic priorities.

    Amidst heightened tensions, why India should be wary of China’s Comment crew

    Responding to a question about China's diplomatic priorities, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said said, for the China India relationship, the two sides should jointly safeguard peace and security in the border areas and maintain a steady and sound development of bilateral ties, he said.

    “China’s diplomatic priority is to maintain peace with India”

    "We will continue to deepen strategic mutual trust and expand shared interests with our neighbours and other developing countries" a statement posted on the Chinese foreign ministry's website said.

    India-China stand off unlikely to overshadow BRICS, SCO summits

      Independence Day: Indian flag to unfurl at Times Square & more news | Oneindia News

      It may be recalled that last month, India had rejected China's contention that disengagement had been completed at most locations along their disputed border.

      External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava during the weekly briefing said that there has been some progress towards disengagement and de-escalation along the LAC. However the process is far from complete, he also said.

      There has been some progress made towards this objective, but the disengagement process has not yet been completed, he also said.

      More INDO CHINA News

      Read more about:

      indo china line of actual control

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 11:38 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 11, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue