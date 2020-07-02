China’s anti-India move blocked by US, Germany

New Delhi, July 02: The US stepped in to delay a draft press statement condemning the terrorist attack at the Karachi Stock Exchange at the UN Security Council.

The US was the second country after Germany to delay the statement. These are expressions of solidarity with India, after Pakistan foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan blamed New Delhi for the attack.

The press statement drafted by China said, "the members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard."

The statement was introduced by China on Tuesday, under a UNSC's silence procedure.

Under this procedure, if there is no objection until the deadline, it is deemed to be passed.

However, Germany, at 4 pm stepped in to put a delay in issuing the statement. Officials familiar with the developments tell OneIndia that the statements by Pakistan were deemed as unacceptable.

The UN delegation of China, however, protested and said that the clock had moved past 4 pm, when Germany intervened. The deadline was then extended until 10 am on July 1. As the new hour approached, the US intervened at the last moment and called for it on another day. The statement was finally issued, but the delays have been seen as a sign of the global displeasure against both China and Pakistan.