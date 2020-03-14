  • search
Trending Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    China reports 13 new coronavirus deaths, toll at 3,189

    By
    |

    Rajkot, Mar 14: China reported 13 new coronavirus deaths, taking the toll due to the disease to 3,189, while the confirmed cases climbed to 80,824 with 11 more infections, as the country witnessed a rise in imported cases, health officials said on Saturday.

    Seven imported cases were reported on the mainland on Friday, taking the total to 95, National Health Commission (NHC) said.

    China reports 13 new coronavirus deaths, toll at 3,189
    File Photo

    Eleven new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection and 13 deaths were reported on the Chinese mainland on Friday, NHC said, adding all of the deaths were in the Hubei Province, the epicentre of the disease.

    The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 80,824 by the end of Friday.

    This included 3,189 people who died of the disease, 12,094 patients still undergoing treatment and 65,541 others who were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

    By the end of Friday, 137 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in Hong Kong, 10 confirmed cases in the Macao and 50 in Taiwan including one death, officials said.

    Coronavirus: Positive cases spike to 83; 7 more recovered

    Meanwhile, Ministry of Education announced that though the COVID-19 is slowing down, schools won't resume until local authorities put the virus outbreak under control and roll out necessary containment measures.

    Wang Dengfeng, director of the ministry's working group on epidemic control, said local authorities shall consult experts before reopening schools and safety of the faculty members should be ensured.

    Resumption would be prioritised for the graduating classes in middle and high school, as they were supposed to sit for the high school or college entrance examination in about 80 days, he was quoted as saying by China Central Television.

    Wang said that the ministry is seeking advice from related departments as well as representatives of students and parents on whether to postpone the college entrance exams and the decisions will be made soon.

    Local authorities are entitled to decide whether to postpone the exam for high school candidates, state-run China Daily reported on Saturday.

    More CHINA News

    Read more about:

    china infection death toll coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 12:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X