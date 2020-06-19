  • search
    China releases 10 Indian soldiers

    New Delhi, June 19: China has released 10 Indian soldiers, its Army had detained, following intense negotiations through both military and diplomatic channels. The Indian soldiers were detained by the Chinese Army following the violent skirmish that took place on June 15 at the Galwan Valley.

      Representational Image

      The 10 soldiers, including two officers were returned to the Indian side on Thursday evening. On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a violent brawl with the Chinese.

      The release of the 10 soldiers was part of the three rounds of military talks held between the two sides from Tuesday to Thursday. The military talks were held to de-escalate the situation and also disengage on the disputed border.

      Following the release, the 10 soldiers were de-briefed and then sent for a medical check up. On Thursday, both the External Affairs Ministry and the Army had said no Indian soldiers were "missing" in action.

      It is clarified that there are no Indian troops missing in action, the Army said. External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday that this had been clarified by the Army earlier that there are no Indian troops missing in action.

