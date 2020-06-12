  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    China not winning battle against COVID-19 says Nicholas Burns

    By
    |

    Washington, June 12: Former US under secretary, Nicholas Burns rejected suggestions that China is winning the battle against COVID-19. He said that the crisis should have been jointly tackled by the leadership of US, India and China within the G-20 framework.

    China not winning battle against COVID-19 says Nicholas Burns

    During a video conference with Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, Burns said that the sort of cooperation that was expected from US President, Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not happen. This is because Trump does not believe in international cooperation. On the other hand Xi sought to compete with Trump, Burns also said.

    When asked by Gandhi, why there has been no global cooperation, Burns said that it was a terrible disappointment. This crisis was made for the G20. This was made for PM Modi, Xi, and Trump to be working together. All of our countries have a common goal, he also said.

      Corona warriors: SC orders wages to be paid full & on time to medical staff | Oneindia News

      Even the US and China are at the heart of the problem here. I hope, when the next crisis comes, they will do better to work together in a more effective way.

      He also said that China lacks the sophistication and openness of a democratic country such as India and the US. China has a fearful leadership, he also said. I think a lot of people right now are saying China is going to surpass, China is wining the battle against coronavirus, that it is gaining hearts and minds. I actually do not see that, Burns also said.

      China has extraordinary power. May be not as much as the US in terms of military and politically. But it is gaining that power and there is no question about that. What China lacks is sophistication and openness of a democratic country like India or the US, he added.

      More INDO CHINA News

      Read more about:

      nicholas burns indo china

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue