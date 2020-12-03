China no longer bothers about the world: Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi, Dec 03: China has embraced expansionist idea of the emperors of the past, despite claiming to have socialism and non-expansionism as its ideology, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat sai.

Speaking at a discussion titled Role of India in Global Perspective organised by the RSS, Bhagwat said that despite efforts by the US, a multi-polar world has arisen and China is trying to spread its influence.

This is what China wants to do. It has risen. Communists keep saying that we are socialists and will never towards capitalism, we not expansionist. But Guruji (former RSS chief M S Golwakar) had said in 1960 that this will not happen. He had said wait for some time and China will come back to its basic nature. It will have little of Confucius and more of the expansionism of its past emperors, Bhagwat also said.

That is what we see today. Today, China has become a big economic power and and it wants to expand its influence. It is not bothered about what the world thinks about it and it is pursuing its goal, the RSS chief also said.

Bhagwat said that India is stronger than ever and has realised its strength. We always had the capability but never realised it. After the 1962 war, a perception was created that India was a cry baby. That situation has changed, but we will not use strength for hooliganism. When we become strong, we will protect the weak. If we become rich then we will engage in philanthropy, the RSS chief also said.