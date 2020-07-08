  • search
    China may let Oli go to keep Nepal’s Communist Party intact

    New Delhi, July 08: A meeting of Nepal Prime Minister, K P Oli and Pushpa Kumar Dahal remained inconclusive, thus signalling that the political crisis in the country is not set to end anytime soon.

    Dahal also known as Prachanda, who has been a former Prime Minister of Nepal wants Oli to step down on the ground that his continuation is detrimental to the interests of the country.

    Oli and Prachanda, who are co-chairs of the community party held a meeting on Tuesday.

    Oli, however refused to give up both the post in the party and also the PM's chair. Oli is however in a tough situation as 30 of the 44 member standing committee want him to go.

    However, Oli has threatened to split the party.

    It may be recalled that in the past one week, China, which backs Oli has held one on one meetings with Nepal's Communist Party leaders. The Chinese ambassador, Hou Yanqi has met with Madhav Kumar and Jhala Nath Khanal, two former PMs of Nepal. The ambassador also met with President Bidhiya Devi Bhandari to find ways to keep the party united. The Chinese have indicated that no split within the party should take place.

    The Chinese would be willing to let Oli go, if it meant keeping the Communist Party intact.

      However there is immense public pressure owing to the immense interference by the Chinese. The public feel that there is too much meddling by the Chinese in the internal affairs of the country.

