    China issues visas for Kailash Mansarovar yatra

    New Delhi, Aug 08: Contrary to reports, China has granted visas for a group of Indian pilgrims for the Kailash Mansarovar yatra. There was a slight delay in the issue of visas, but the same was finally done.

    Representational Image

    Sources tell OneIndia that after the visas were given, the pilgrims have started their pilgrimage. Every year several hundreds of Indians undertake the yatra.

    There was speculation that the Chinese had denied visas after India's decision on Article 370. China had objected to India's move on the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir and the creation of two Union Territories.

    External Affairs minister, S Jaishankar will soon undertake a three day visit to China. He will visit China next week. This is being seen as a preparatory visit ahead of the second informal summit in India between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This meet will be held in October.

