    China insists on claiming entire Galwan Valley

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 17: Following the violent skirmish in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred, there were a series of discussions with China as well as within the top brass in India.

    Talks at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were the toughest. The violent skirmish which began on Monday night lasted well to Tuesday morning. In the morning, several Indian soldiers were noticed on the south bank of Galwan.

      While there were attempts to rescue the Indian soldiers, the Chinese however prevented the same. Major General Abhijit Bapat flew in a chopper to the stop and negotiated the issue. The meeting to restore stability went on until 8 pm on Tuesday. China, had reportedly claimed the entire Galwan Valley. Hectic parleys would continue even today and

      New Delhi is weighing in on the claims made by Beijing.

      Meanwhile, in New Delhi, Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar met with Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs. Army Chief General M M Naravane later on briefed Singh again in the evening.

