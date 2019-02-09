  • search
    China has this warning after Modi visits Arunachal Pradesh

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 09: Hours within Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, China has said that it opposes activities of Indian leaders in the region.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "China urges the Indian side to proceed from the overall situation of bilateral relations, respect China's interests and concerns, cherish the momentum of improving relations between the two countries, and refrain from any actions that intensify disputes and complicate the border issue," a statement by China's foreign ministry said.

    On Saturday, Modi inaugurated several projects and laid foundation stone of many vital schemes worth over Rs 4,000 crore for Arunachal Pradesh.

    PM Modi laid the foundation stone for construction of greenfield Airport at Hollongi and inaugurated a retrofitted airport at Tezu in Lohit district through a remote.

    Also Read | PM Modi in Northeast Updates: We want to free the country from infiltrators, says PM Modi

    He inaugurated the new Doordarshan channel for Arunachal Pradesh, DD Arun Prabha.
    The prime minister also dedicated to the nation the 110 MW Pare Hydroelectric Plant and laid the foundation stone for a permanent campus of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) at Jote.

    The prime minister inaugurated 50 health and wellness centers in the state also through remote at the function at IG Park here.

    Meanwhile the Ministry for External Affairs said in a statement, 'the State of Arunachal Pradesh is an integral & inalienable part of India. Indian leaders visit Arunachal Pradesh from time to time, as they visit other parts of India.'

