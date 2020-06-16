China has hijacked aggressive ‘ghar main ghuske marengay’ militaristic approach: Mehbooba Mufti

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 16: Amid the reports of three soldiers of the Indian Army being martyred after a face-off that took place between India and China in Galwan Valley of Ladakh, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday took to Twitter to say that the nation wants to know why there is no talk of retaliation.

Taking to Twitter, Mufti wrote, ''Seems like China has hijacked the aggressive 'ghar main ghuske marengay' militaristic approach. Nation deserves to know why there is no talk of retaliation to avenge the death of three Indian army personnel!.''

An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a violent face off with the Chinese troops, the Army said. They said senior military officials of the two sides are holding a meeting in Galwan Valley to defuse tension. A large number of Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley for the last five weeks.

Meanwhile, Global Times Hu Xijin said that China does not want any clash with India but also does not fear it. "I want to tell the Indian side, don't be arrogant and misread China's restraint as being weak," Xijin added.