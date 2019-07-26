  • search
    China gave India satellite data on flood-hit areas on Isro request

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 26: China has provided India satellite data on the country's flood-hit regions to assist in New Delhi's flood relief efforts, the Chinese ambassador said on Friday.

    The satellite data was given after the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) request for international disaster relief support, China's Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said.

    China gave India satellite data on flood-hit areas on Isro request
    Representational Image

    "Following ISRO's request for international disaster relief support, China has provided India with satellite data on India's flood-hit regions to assist its flood relief efforts. Hope all gets well soon," Sun tweeted.

    Bihar-Assam flood: Death toll mount to 174

    China's state-run daily Global Times reported that India on July 17 sought international support in accordance with the International Charter on Space and Major Disasters, a multilateral mechanism aimed at sharing clear space-based data for countries affected by natural or man-made disasters.

    China, which signed on the charter in 2007, responded rapidly to India's request by sharing images of flood-stricken regions in India taken by Chinese satellites, the daily said.

    The two countries have large potential for cooperation, in which China's possession of cutting-edge technologies can be instrumental for India's disaster relief, the report said.

    Large parts of India's northeast and Bihar are grappling with a worsening flood situation.

    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 14:16 [IST]
