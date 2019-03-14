  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    China factored in diplomatic cost to oppose ban on Masood Azhar

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 14: Reacting to China's move to block listing of Masood Azhar at United nations Security Council (UNSC), former Indian ambassador said China must have factored in that there is a diplomatic cost of taking this step.

    Gautam Bambawale, former Indian ambassador to China, expressed disappointment with the Chinese blocking India's bid for the fourth time. He said, " We're disappointed that China has once again for 4th time blocked listing of Masood Azhar at UNSC under 1267 sanctions. It's quite obvious that China is doing this as they've said they don't have enough info about Masood Azhar."

    China factored in diplomatic cost to oppose ban on Masood Azhar
    Gautam Bambawale, former Indian ambassador to China. PTI file photo

    China is objecting to ban Masood Azhar though India have given enough information and global community is being convinced on the matter.

    Also Read | After China blocks Azhar's listing, UN diplomats say other action may be pursued

    "We from India have already given more and more information. Rest of the world is convinced. So many countries, including France, UK, USA have backed the resolution. It is only one country China which is still objecting to it, " said Bambawale.

    On the reason for China's opposition to India's bid at UN, Bambawale said, " China must have factored in that there is a diplomatic cost of taking this step. If China opposes terrorism, it must allow this listing to go ahead."

    "We must continue to work with China to convince them to remove the hold, " he added.

    Meanwhile, in its first official statement after facing global ire for blocking the UNSC move against Masood Azhar, China said it needs more time to conduct a "thorough, in-depth investigation on the matter of listing Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist".

    More china NewsView All

    Read more about:

    china masood azhar pakistan

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 13:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue