China factored in diplomatic cost to oppose ban on Masood Azhar

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Mar 14: Reacting to China's move to block listing of Masood Azhar at United nations Security Council (UNSC), former Indian ambassador said China must have factored in that there is a diplomatic cost of taking this step.

Gautam Bambawale, former Indian ambassador to China, expressed disappointment with the Chinese blocking India's bid for the fourth time. He said, " We're disappointed that China has once again for 4th time blocked listing of Masood Azhar at UNSC under 1267 sanctions. It's quite obvious that China is doing this as they've said they don't have enough info about Masood Azhar."

China is objecting to ban Masood Azhar though India have given enough information and global community is being convinced on the matter.

"We from India have already given more and more information. Rest of the world is convinced. So many countries, including France, UK, USA have backed the resolution. It is only one country China which is still objecting to it, " said Bambawale.

On the reason for China's opposition to India's bid at UN, Bambawale said, " China must have factored in that there is a diplomatic cost of taking this step. If China opposes terrorism, it must allow this listing to go ahead."

"We must continue to work with China to convince them to remove the hold, " he added.

Meanwhile, in its first official statement after facing global ire for blocking the UNSC move against Masood Azhar, China said it needs more time to conduct a "thorough, in-depth investigation on the matter of listing Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist".