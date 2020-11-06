India's security would be maintained in 'extended neighbourhood' as well: Rawat

China facing un-anticipated situation for its misadventure: CDS

New Delhi, Nov 06: The Chinese PLA is facing an un-anticipated situation for its misadventure in Ladakh because of a firm response by the Indian forces, Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat said.

The comments were made during an address at the Diamond Jubilee Webinar organised by the National Defence College. General Rawat went on to add that the situation along the Line of Actual Control remains tense.

Our posturing is unambiguous and we will not accept any shift in the Line of Actual Control, the CDS also said. Border confrontation and unprovoked military actions spiralling into larger conflict cannot be discounted the General also said.

On Pakistan, General Rawat said that the unabated proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir accompanied with vicious anti-India rhetoric have taken ties with the neighbouring nation to a new low.

The surgical and Balakot strikes were a strong message to Pakistan that it no longer enjoys impunity of pushing terrorists into India under the nuclear bogey, the CDS also said. The new Indian template to deal with terror has injected uncertainty in Pakistan General Rawat also said.